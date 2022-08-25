Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.22. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 18,845 shares.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Alpha Services and

(Get Rating)

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

