Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading 1.2% Higher

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.30. 35,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 156,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

