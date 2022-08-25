Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Partners Technology Merger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTM. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,765,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

