AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE AWF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 125,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 75.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $605,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

