AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE AWF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 125,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
