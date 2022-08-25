Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.38

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.38 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 91.20 ($1.10). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.15), with a volume of 52,326 shares trading hands.

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.23.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

(Get Rating)

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc, through its subsidiary, Tees Valley Lithium Limited, focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide Monohydrate. It supplies to the mobile energy market in the United Kingdom and European markets. The company was formerly known as Alkemy Capital Plc and changed its name to Alkemy Capital Investments Plc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkemy Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkemy Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.