Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) traded up 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 20,339,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 22,403,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Alien Metals Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £28.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.73.

About Alien Metals

(Get Rating)

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.