Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $158,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.0 %

BABA stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

