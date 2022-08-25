Algorand Price Tops $0.30 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $68.77 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00107375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00259564 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,320,940,354 coins and its circulating supply is 6,898,659,997 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

