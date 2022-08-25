Algorand Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Algorand has a market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $71.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00106898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00020001 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00266266 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000294 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,320,939,397 coins and its circulating supply is 6,898,659,040 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

