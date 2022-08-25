Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the July 31st total of 796,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Aleafia Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Aleafia Health Price Performance

Shares of ALEAF remained flat at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,520. Aleafia Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

