Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $298.15

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $298.15 and last traded at $295.68, with a volume of 9192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $287.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 93,900.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

