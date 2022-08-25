Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.20. Alaunos Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 112,927 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Up 21.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $533.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $17,515,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

