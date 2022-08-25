Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.77. 2,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,274. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 101.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

