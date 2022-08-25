Akropolis (AKRO) Market Capitalization Hits $20.10 Million

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akropolis has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a total market cap of $20.10 million and $9.97 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

