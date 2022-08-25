Akroma Trading 58.9% Lower Over Last Week (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $16,607.02 and approximately $24.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 58.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.87 or 0.07898123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00172727 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.