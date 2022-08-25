Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.26 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.63. 853,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.21.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

