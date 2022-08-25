Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AHRNW stock remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ahren Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Ahren Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth $30,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition by 15.3% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,037,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

