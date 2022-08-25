Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Cowen

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $133.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.