AGA Token (AGA) Market Capitalization Achieves $778,928.52

AGA Token (AGA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One AGA Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AGA Token has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. AGA Token has a market cap of $778,928.52 and approximately $165.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00765241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016060 BTC.
AGA Token Coin Profile
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,984 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn. AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com.
Buying and Selling AGA Token
Receive News & Updates for AGA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.