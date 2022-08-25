AGA Token (AGA) Market Capitalization Achieves $778,928.52

AGA Token (AGA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One AGA Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AGA Token has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. AGA Token has a market cap of $778,928.52 and approximately $165.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00765241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016060 BTC.

AGA Token Coin Profile

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,984 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn. AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com.

Buying and Selling AGA Token

