Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 313.3% from the July 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aftermath Silver Trading Down 2.2 %

AAGFF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 77,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,757. Aftermath Silver has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.