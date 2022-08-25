Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 313.3% from the July 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aftermath Silver Trading Down 2.2 %
AAGFF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 77,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,757. Aftermath Silver has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aftermath Silver (AAGFF)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.