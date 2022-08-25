aelf 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.88 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $77.16 million and $20.88 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00165435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00129534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032845 BTC.

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,301,632 coins and its circulating supply is 501,962,554 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

