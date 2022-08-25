Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.82

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.74, with a volume of 2997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

See Also

