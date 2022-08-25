Actinium Hits Market Capitalization of $240,591.38 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $240,591.38 and $155.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 144.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 43,045,425 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.