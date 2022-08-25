Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0050

Actinium (ACM) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $213,828.90 and approximately $107.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 43,057,550 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

