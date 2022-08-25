Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Acorn Energy Price Performance
ACFN remained flat at $0.52 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a PE ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.02. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.70.
About Acorn Energy
