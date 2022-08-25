Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ACFN remained flat at $0.52 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a PE ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.02. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

