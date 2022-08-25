ACENT (ACE) Price Tops $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

ACENT (ACE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. ACENT has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $377,276.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,589.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00129566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077389 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

