Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $307.52. 19,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.70.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.