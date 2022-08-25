Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Trading 0.9% Higher

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 584 ($7.06) and last traded at GBX 584 ($7.06). 70,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 61,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 579 ($7.00).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £336.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 551.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 553.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Get Aberdeen New India Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Robson bought 4,000 shares of Aberdeen New India Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 575 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($27,791.20).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

