Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 175858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

