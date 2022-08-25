Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,801,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.97. The company had a trading volume of 204,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.28. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

