AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Stock Price Down 31.6%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 31.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 492 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

