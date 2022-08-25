A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $33,443.40 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $33,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,184.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in A10 Networks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 427,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in A10 Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

