8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Down 82.2% This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $11,005.80 and approximately $8.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 82.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002625 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003502 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

