51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51job Stock Performance

JOBS stock opened at $60.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. 51job has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Institutional Trading of 51job

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 51job by 57.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in 51job by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in 51job by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Consulting LLC raised its position in 51job by 123.4% during the first quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

