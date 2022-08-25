500,000 Shares in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.66% of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAL. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 82,267 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I alerts:

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Trading Down 0.1 %

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

About Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.