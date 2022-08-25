499,998 Shares in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 2.32% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,162,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,927,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

SCRM stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

