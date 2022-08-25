34,201 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

HR stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.