3,365 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,378,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,742,862 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52.

