30,435 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,435 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,582 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,271,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,139 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,856,000 after purchasing an additional 355,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

AEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

