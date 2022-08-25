2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. 2crazyNFT has a total market cap of $337,345.37 and $84,049.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00766847 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016037 BTC.
2crazyNFT Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for 2crazyNFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2crazyNFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.