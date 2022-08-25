2,658,006 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Bought by Jeneq Management LP

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,658,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,379,000. Playtika makes up 13.4% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Jeneq Management LP owned 0.64% of Playtika at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $38,989,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Playtika by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,701 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,053,000 after purchasing an additional 766,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $12,668,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Playtika by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,547. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.20.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

