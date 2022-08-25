26,107 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,107 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $181,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $177,361,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $116,959,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.
Shell Stock Performance
Shell Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
