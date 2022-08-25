21,079 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,079 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Arista Networks accounts for about 4.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,897,000 after acquiring an additional 164,380 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,893 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 57,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,396 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $10,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,613,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $10,323,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,613,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 604,371 shares of company stock worth $66,920,204 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.95. 41,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,871. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average is $115.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.