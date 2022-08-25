1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Stock Price Up 1.2%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Colonial Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.31% of 1st Colonial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

