18,100 Shares in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cass Information Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $504.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.