18,086 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Bought by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.82. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

