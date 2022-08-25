16,255 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

