1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 171.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $5,777,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of TCBX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 66 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $260.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

