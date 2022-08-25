1492 Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,927 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 727,079 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,249. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -7.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,666 shares of company stock worth $5,271,322. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.