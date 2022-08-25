1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,373 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. 18,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DOC. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

